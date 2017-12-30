There are no results available.
Golf News

Punter lumps ludicrous sum on Tiger Woods to win The Masters

By Martin Inglis30 December, 2017
He’s 42 today. He hasn’t won a competitive event for four-and-a-half years. He hasn’t won a major for nine-and-a-half years. You get the picture.

But that hasn’t stopped one punter sticking an outrageous amount of money on birthday boy Tiger Woods to win the 2018 Masters.

Bookmaker Paddy Power has revealed to bunkered.co.uk that, on the eve of the 14-time major champion’s comeback at the Hero World Challenge, the company took a bet of €10,000 on Woods to add to his haul at Augusta National.

Yes, you read that correctly - €10,000. The punter’s stake was €5,000 each way and, at the time, Woods was priced at 66/1.

For those of you wondering how much the punter would receive should Woods end up donning the Green Jacket in April, it stands at €406,000 – just short of £360,000. A pretty decent windfall.

Woods didn't stay at 66/1 for long though. Now, he’s only 20/1. Only eight players – Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama – have lower odds.

For the same price, you can back Justin Rose – last year’s runner-up and arguably the hottest player on the planet at the moment.

“Bets came flooding in on Tiger for the Masters when he came back,” a Paddy Power spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk. “His comeback might prove expensive, but we’d be glad to see him return to form.”

Woods finished T9 in the Hero World Challenge earlier this month in what was his first taste of competitive golf for ten months.

