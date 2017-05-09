PXG release revolutionary wedges

Bob Parsons’ Scottsdale based company has revealed its new collection of 100% milled wedges. The precision engineered PXG 0311T milled wedges have been crafted to give superior performance and unrivalled playability.

These new wedges are 100% milled from 8620 soft carbon steel to exacting specifications in order to ensure consistent performance.

“Performance is PXG’s only measure for success and we believe our new milled wedges could very well be the best performing, most consistent wedge the golf industry has ever known,” said PXG founder Bob Parsons. Adding: “Every detail is held to the highest tolerance on a CNC mill and the finish is smoking hot.”



The 0311T wedges have been inspired by some of the best wedge players in the game today and are available in four bold sole designs; the Sugar Daddy, Zulu, Romeo and Darkness.

Currently played by world No.1 Lydia Ko, the Sugar Daddy is a one-size-fits-all wedge that will allow you to play virtually any shot, no matter the lie or turf conditions.

The Romeo sole design has minimal heel relief, allowing the leading edge to stay close to the ground and in turn creates an extreme amount of bounce when the face is open, making it ideal for playing from high rough or soft sand.

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson helped to develop the Zulu sole design. Aggressive heel and toe relief means this wedge is perfectly suited for playing on firm turf or off tight lies, as it keeps the leading edge close to the ground when the face is both square and open at address.

The Darkness wedge was inspired by Bob Parsons himself and offers added forgiveness thanks to its slightly larger head. Darkness is also part of a special collection of black clubs and gear that feature a skull insignia and the number 26, representing the 26th Marine Corps Regiment that Parsons served with during the Vietnam War.

Sugar Daddy is available in 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60-degree lofts, while Zulu and Romeo will be available in 58-degree and 60-degree lofts, and the Darkness in 55-degree and 60-degree lofts.

More info:pxg.com

Twitter:@pxg