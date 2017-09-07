PXG to donate up to $1m in Hurricane Harvey relief effort

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, PXG announced that it will match donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $1m in support of Team Rubicon’s disaster relief efforts.



Team Rubicon is a non-profit organisation that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams, giving veterans the chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those affected by disasters.

PXG’s matching challenge will help raise critically needed funds for the veteran-led organisation as it aims to provide the greatest impact possible.

“Team Rubicon has created an exceptional programme that enables veterans to continue to serve and protect during times of emergency,” said PXG founder and Marine Corps veteran Bob Parsons.

“Veterans are trained to act with precision, physically and mentally, amid chaos and disaster. They are often the calm during the storm. And together, they can move mountains.”

Team Rubicon co-founder and CEO Jake Wood added: “The matching challenge from PXG allows the veterans and first responders of Team Rubicon to better assist communities on their worst day.

“From immediate floodwater rescues to long-term recovery in Texas, Team Rubicon is proud to help communities in need, and we're honoured to have the outstanding support of PXG."

Together with its touring professionals and brand ambassadors, PXG will leverage its global reach to drive awareness of and raise critical funds for Team Rubicon’s emergency relief efforts in Houston.

Anyone wishing to double the impact of their support can visit teamrubiconusa.org or text HARVEY to 87872. Links to donate can also be found on www.pxg.com.

“This is a perfect opportunity for everyone to step up and support people in dire need,” added Parsons.