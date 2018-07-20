search
R&A chief warns Mickelson against repeat of his US Open antics at Carnoustie

By Michael McEwan18 July, 2018
The chief executive of the R&A has openly criticised Phil Mickelson for his “putt-gate” antics during last month’s US Open, describing the incident as “not good for the game”.

Mickelson has been roundly criticised for intentionally hitting a still-moving ball on the 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills during the third round of last year’s championship. 

Initially unrepentant over his deliberate breach of the rules, the five-time major winner has subsequently apologised multiple times for what happened, most recently at last week’s Scottish Open

Addressing the media on the eve of this week’s Open at Carnoustie, R&A chief Martin Slumbers warned Mickelson against a repeat of his behaviour.

Phil Mickelson 12 08 08

“I don’t think it was good for the game and not the right way to have played this wonderful sport,” said Slumbers. “I have talked to Phil since has been here. Not putting words in his mouth but he has essentially admitted that it wasn’t his finest hour and I agree with that.”

Mickelson, the 2013 Open champion, gets his bid to win a sixth major underway at 8.03am tomorrow in the company of Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Satoshi Kodaira.

