There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsR&A steps in to give Scottish Golf a timely boost

Golf News

R&A steps in to give Scottish Golf a timely boost

By Michael McEwan13 March, 2018
Scottish Golf R&A
2015 03 Scottish Golf Flag

At last - some good news for Scottish Golf.

Just days after plans to increase affiliation fees in order to cover a funding shortfall were booted out at the organisation’s AGM, the body has received a timely boost from the R&A.

Furthering its commitment to increasing participation in golf amongst women and girls, the R&A is providing funding to support the appointment of new development managers in Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

An initial three-year funding package of £75,000 per nation has been made available for the recruitment and appointment of experienced sports development staff in each of the five countries.

They will all work in partnership with golf’s various stakeholders to deliver ‘innovative solutions and inspiring campaigns’ to boost participation with this key demographic.

In Scotland specifically, the funding is being matched by the Scottish Government and VisitScotland as part of the 2019 Solheim Cup, creating a ‘Women and Young People Development Manager’ post within Scottish Golf with a remit to promote opportunities to increase female and junior participation in Scotland ahead of and beyond next year’s match at Gleneagles.

MORE - Scottish Golf is 'not listening', say Area figures

Great Britain and Ireland international Maria Dunne has taken up the post in Ireland, with England Golf appointing Lucy Blakey, a former Project Officer with Lincolnshire County Sports Partnership.

Wales Golf has appointed Simon Lu who joins from Race Equality First, while Scottish Golf has employed Carol Harvey, previously a Regional Development Officer with Netball Scotland.

Meantime, Chyloe Kurdas has been appointed to the position at Golf Australia, with her most recent role being AFL Victoria Female Football Development Manager.

Duncan Weir, the executive director of golf development at The R&A, said, "Women and girls continue to be an under-represented group throughout golf across the world and more work needs to be done to attract more of them into the sport at a time when we need to boost participation levels.

"We believe that there is a real opportunity, working with our affiliates, to develop inclusive and inspiring participation initiatives which show that golf is a fun and enjoyable leisure activity that can provide many social and health benefits for women and families.”

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

R&A steps in to give Scottish Golf a timely boost
New

By Michael McEwan

Reports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf 'not listening', say Area figures
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

R&A and USGA unveil simplified Rules of Golf
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

5 things you might have missed this weekend
round-up

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below