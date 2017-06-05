R&A to increase security at the Open

Martin Slumbers has told bunkered.co.uk that the R&A plans to increase security to ensure spectator safety at this year’s Open Championship in light of recent terrorist atrocities in the UK.



There have been three high-profile attacks since the turn of the year, including a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, which claimed 22 lives.



That has brought security standards at large public events under greater scrutiny. However, with the Open Championship just weeks away, Slumbers has moved to reassure spectators that every precaution is being taken to ensure it passes without incident.

“Clearly, Manchester, which was just such a terrible event, has made everybody think again [about security] and needless to say, our first priority is to prioritise the safety of players and spectators,” he said.



“We will do whatever we’ve got to do to not just ensure that but to allow them to see that we’re doing that. That means you may well see more overt security this year than we’ve seen at any other Open.

“Inevitably, the sheer breadth of the golf course creates challenges but we have some outside consultants who are very experienced in dealing with such matters helping us, whilst the police are also extremely experienced in this area.



"The police team have been outstanding in the way they have communicated with us and are advising us. We are very much intelligence-led and we will take every precaution required to make sure our spectators are – and feel – safe.”