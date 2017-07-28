Racecourse gearing up for golf-themed raceday

Perth Racecourse is hosting its first Golf Perthshire Raceday on Wednesday (August 2), showcasing some of the country’s finest summer jump racing at the UK’s most northerly track.

With the action at Royal Birkdale now over, Perth Racecourse is staging a special golf-themed meeting as, along with the seven races on the day – each sponsored by a different Perthshire golf club – there will be putting challenges from Grassicks BMW of Perth for racegoers to put their skills to the test between races.

As part of the partnership with Golf Perthshire, all members of any of the 26 Perthshire golf clubs can currently receive a 40% discount when purchasing their tickets online.

Allan Minto, project manager at Golf Perthshire, said: “The Open Championship has been absolutely fantastic this year and golfing fever has really swept the nation, so there is no better time to host our special golf day at Perth Racecourse.

“It’s brilliant to bring together two of the finest sports in Perthshire, and we are looking forward to something completely new on Wednesday.”

Gates for the Golf Perthshire Raceday open at 12pm, with the first race scheduled at 2.15pm and the last at 5.40pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit perth-races.co.uk.