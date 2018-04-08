There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRed hot Jordan Spieth comes up just shy

Golf News

Red hot Jordan Spieth comes up just shy

By Bryce Ritchie08 April, 2018
Jordan Spieth The Masters
Spieth4

Jordan Spieth almost pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in major championship golf at Augusta, only to come up short by two shots.

Spieth started the day nine shots back and fired nine birdies to light up Masters Sunday but slipped up at the death. Playing two holes ahead of Patrick Reed, he went on a charge birdieing his opening two holes and said he never looked at what was going on around him.

“The only time I knew where I stood was on 18,” said Spieth. “I knew every shot was important, but I didn’t really know exactly where I was, until 18, which means I was pretty gutted at the finish.”

He added: “It was a phenomenal day.”

His round saw him become only the seventh player in the history of the Masters to shoot 64 in the final round at Augusta National. He also joins Greg Norman as the only players to have shot two 64s at the Masters.

Spieth was on the verge of something truly special after he found the green at 17 only for his putt to shave the hole before his drive caught a tree at 18, leaving him no chance at birdie.

“I tried to stay patient and played the golf course exactly how it needed to be played,” he said. “I think I have proven to myself and to others that you never give up. I started nine back. But I just played the golf course and had a lot of fun doing it.

“I would have signed for this today if you’d given it to me earlier.”

Sign up to our free fantasy golf competition today

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Majors

-

Golf News

Reed White and Blue – Profile of a Masters Champion
Opinion

By Bryce Ritchie

Mickelson says McIlroy still has time
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Patrick Reed wins Masters for first major title
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Red hot Jordan Spieth comes up just shy
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Rory McIlroy has subtle dig at Reed ahead of showdown
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below