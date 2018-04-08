Red hot Jordan Spieth comes up just shy

Jordan Spieth almost pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in major championship golf at Augusta, only to come up short by two shots.

Spieth started the day nine shots back and fired nine birdies to light up Masters Sunday but slipped up at the death. Playing two holes ahead of Patrick Reed, he went on a charge birdieing his opening two holes and said he never looked at what was going on around him.

“The only time I knew where I stood was on 18,” said Spieth. “I knew every shot was important, but I didn’t really know exactly where I was, until 18, which means I was pretty gutted at the finish.”

He added: “It was a phenomenal day.”

.@JordanSpieth moves into a tie for the lead at 14-under par with the lengthy birdie on No. 16. #themasterspic.twitter.com/vAGnHpHyno — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Remember when Jordan Spieth was 9 back at the start of the day. Yeah me either. — Kelly Tilghman (@KellyTilghmanGC) April 8, 2018

His round saw him become only the seventh player in the history of the Masters to shoot 64 in the final round at Augusta National. He also joins Greg Norman as the only players to have shot two 64s at the Masters.

Spieth was on the verge of something truly special after he found the green at 17 only for his putt to shave the hole before his drive caught a tree at 18, leaving him no chance at birdie.

“I tried to stay patient and played the golf course exactly how it needed to be played,” he said. “I think I have proven to myself and to others that you never give up. I started nine back. But I just played the golf course and had a lot of fun doing it.

“I would have signed for this today if you’d given it to me earlier.”