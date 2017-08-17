There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsReid and Hull to lead European charge

Golf News

SOLHEIM CUP

Reid and Hull to lead European charge

By Michael McEwan17 August, 2017
Solheim Cup Mel Reid charley hull
Reid And Hull

Mel Reid and Charley Hull will lead Europe off as they bid to regain the Solheim Cup. 

The English duo will go head-to-head with Team USA’s Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson in the opening foursomes match at 8.10am (2.10pm UK).

Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson will take on Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas in match No.2 (8.22am/2.22pm), followed by Anna Nordqvist and rookie Georgia Hall taking on Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst in the penultimate match of the morning’s opening session (8.36am/2.36pm).

It will be completed by Scotland’s Catriona Matthew – a late replacement for the injured Suzann Pettersen – teaming up with Karine Icher to take on Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller (8.48am/2.48pm).

Further Reading - First impressions of a first Solheim Cup

Explaining the decision to send out Reid and Hull first, European captain Annika Sorenstam said: "A lot of them wanted to go out first and so we decided on Mel and Charley. They were excited to go first, set the pace."

American captain Juli Inkster added: "I don't know about Annika but we're just ready to get it going. It's been a year and a half preparing this and I know the players have probably been here since Sunday they're ready to go. 

"It was great seeing all the crowds out here today and we're ready to play for them. I'm looking forward to it and I think we're going to have a lot of great matches."

Inkster also revealed that she intends to play all 12 of her players on the opening day. Sorenstam refused to confirm or deny that she'd do likewise.

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Mel Reid

Related Articles - charley hull

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Reid will 'relish' hitting first shot, says coach Craggs
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Reid and Hull to lead European charge
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf and PGA "must work together" to capitalise on 2019
NEW

By Michael McEwan

First impressions of a first Solheim Cup
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below