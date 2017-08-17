Reid and Hull to lead European charge

Mel Reid and Charley Hull will lead Europe off as they bid to regain the Solheim Cup.



The English duo will go head-to-head with Team USA’s Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson in the opening foursomes match at 8.10am (2.10pm UK).

Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson will take on Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas in match No.2 (8.22am/2.22pm), followed by Anna Nordqvist and rookie Georgia Hall taking on Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst in the penultimate match of the morning’s opening session (8.36am/2.36pm).

It will be completed by Scotland’s Catriona Matthew – a late replacement for the injured Suzann Pettersen – teaming up with Karine Icher to take on Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller (8.48am/2.48pm).

Explaining the decision to send out Reid and Hull first, European captain Annika Sorenstam said: "A lot of them wanted to go out first and so we decided on Mel and Charley. They were excited to go first, set the pace."

American captain Juli Inkster added: "I don't know about Annika but we're just ready to get it going. It's been a year and a half preparing this and I know the players have probably been here since Sunday they're ready to go.

"It was great seeing all the crowds out here today and we're ready to play for them. I'm looking forward to it and I think we're going to have a lot of great matches."

Inkster also revealed that she intends to play all 12 of her players on the opening day. Sorenstam refused to confirm or deny that she'd do likewise.