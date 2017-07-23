There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRelive Jordan Spieth's 13th hole adventure in pics

Golf News

THE OPEN

Relive Jordan Spieth's 13th hole adventure in pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 July, 2017
Jordan Spieth
Spieth7

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - The Open

Golf News

THE OPEN Relive Jordan Spieth's 13th hole adventure in pics
Jordan Spieth

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Open 2017: Post Tournament Report Card
NEW

By Michael McEwan

THE OPEN Epic rally earns Jordan Spieth Open title
Jordan Spieth

By Martin Inglis

THE OPEN Record-breaking attendance at the Open
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN Can you name the past 40 Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Nick Dougherty's complete guide to Royal Birkdale
Nick Dougherty

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below