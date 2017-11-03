There are no results available.
Report: 2032 Ryder Cup host venue decided

Golf News

Report: 2032 Ryder Cup host venue decided

By Bunkered Golf Magazine03 November, 2017
Ryder Cup Olympic Club
Olympic Club

Olympic Club has been selected as the host venue for the 2032 Ryder Cup, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

It marks the first time since Indian Wells in 1959 that the match has been held in California and a first for the San Francisco area.

As part of the package, the venue will also stage the US PGA Championship for the first time in 2028, effectively ruling the five-time US Open host venue from staging that particular championship for the forseeable future.

The report revealed that the USGA had offered the 2027 US Open to the Olympic Club, but contract talks stalled in recent months. The USGA – sensing Olympic might accept the Ryder Cup/PGA offer instead – then announced that Pebble Beach would host the 2027 US Open.

Olympic Club1

Webb Simpson won the most recent US Open at Olympic Club in 2012, where he made four birdies in the last 13 holes to edge out Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson by a stroke.

Other winners at Olympic Club include Lee Janzen (1998), Scott Simpson (1987), Billy Casper, who beat Arnold Palmer in a play-off in 1966, and Jack Fleck, who took down the great Ben Hogan in a play-off in 1955.

An official announcement will be made on Wednesday, with PGA president Paul Levy and CEO Pete Bevacqua expected to be in attendance.

Future Ryder Cup venues

2018: Le Golf National, Paris
2020: Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin
2022: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
2024: Bethpage (Black Course), New York
2026: TBA
2028: TBA
2030: TBA
2032: Olympic Club, San Francisco

Future US PGA Championship venues

2018: Bellerive Country Club, St Louis
2019: Bethpage (Black Course), New York
2020: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
2021: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island
2022: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster
2023: Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford
2024-27: TBA
2028: Olympic Club, San Francisco

