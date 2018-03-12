There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsReports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain

Golf News

Reports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain

By Michael McEwan12 March, 2018
Tiger Woods Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods Presidents Cup

File this one under “things we never thought we’d see” – Tiger Woods, US team captain.

The Associated Press is reporting that the former world No.1 – who yesterday came up one shot short in his bid to win a first PGA Tour title since 2013 – will be named the American skipper for the 2019 Presidents Cup match.

According to the AP report, Woods will lead the US into battle against an International side captained by Ernie Els.

The two players infamously went head-to-head in a play-off in the 2003 Presidents Cup after the match ended in a 17-17 tie. After three extra holes between the two nominated players failed to break the deadlock, and with daylight fading fast, team captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player agreed to share the cup.

Four-time major winner Els has finished runner-up to Woods seven times, including twice in the majors. That’s more than any other player.

Whilst Els might be a logical choice to be the next International team captain, Woods’ anticipated appointment comes as more of a surprise, not least because he will be only 43 by the time the match takes place in Melbourne next year.

All that being said, he has been heavily involved in team events during the last couple of years as he has battled a succession of injuries off the course. He was an assistant to Steve Stricker in the Presidents Cup last year and he already has agreed to be a vice-captain at this year’s Ryder Cup in France for the second straight time.

The 2019 Presidents Cup will be the 13th match in the competition’s history. The US has won ten, with the International team winning just once. The US side is on a seven-match winning run that extends back to 2005.  

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

-

Golf News

Reports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf 'not listening', say Area figures
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

R&A and USGA unveil simplified Rules of Golf
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

5 things you might have missed this weekend
round-up

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods hails 'amazing' week at Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below