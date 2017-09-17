There are no results available.
Golf News

Retired pro shoots 22 strokes below age for world record

By Bunkered Golf Magazine17 September, 2017
A retired golf professional has set a new world record by shooting 22 strokes below his age at sanctioned Seniors event.

John Powell, who is 86, blitzed his way around Indian Springs Country Club in a Southern California PGA Seniors event on the second day of competition.

He followed up an opening round of 73 with an eight-under-par 64, which featured six birdies and an eagle, to achieve the incredible feat.

“I was on the way home on the freeway when my phone rang and this fella called and wanted to know who I was,” explained John, who was head professional at Los Serranos Country Club for 25 years from 1978. “He checked into it and said the previous record was 21 strokes under his age and I was like, ‘You’re kidding’.

“He told me it was a new world record and said it was outstanding.

The Guinness World Records, however, have the previous record at 17 - not 21 strokes - held by James D. Morton (2001) and Keith Plowman (2007), who were both 89 when they shot 72.

“The first round I shot 73, which I thought wasn’t bad," continued John. "But the second round was a little bit different. It was one of those days when everything just went perfectly. It was a nice day – probably about 95 degrees – and I felt very calm.”

What an incredible achievement. You can watch John’s full interview below and view the leaderboard here.

