REVIEWED - Trump International Golf Links Scotland

REVIEWED - Trump International Golf Links Scotland

By bunkered.co.uk24 October, 2018
Since opening for play in the summer of 2012, Trump International Golf Links Scotland – near Aberdeen – has built a reputation as one of the most formidable and fabulous courses in the country.

Owned by US president Donald Trump, it has matured impressively into a links of the very highest calibre.

We recently paid it a visit after having not seen it for a few years to get a better idea of just how much it has improved and changed since its glitzy, star-studded opening.

Enjoy our review and, if you want to know more, leave your questions in the Comments section below and we’ll do our best to answer them.

