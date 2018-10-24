REVIEWED - Trump International Golf Links Scotland

Since opening for play in the summer of 2012, Trump International Golf Links Scotland – near Aberdeen – has built a reputation as one of the most formidable and fabulous courses in the country.



Owned by US president Donald Trump, it has matured impressively into a links of the very highest calibre.

We recently paid it a visit after having not seen it for a few years to get a better idea of just how much it has improved and changed since its glitzy, star-studded opening.



Enjoy our review and, if you want to know more, leave your questions in the Comments section below and we’ll do our best to answer them.