Richard McEvoy breaks silence on Bryson DeChambeau 'snub'

Richard McEvoy has spoken out in defence of Bryson DeChambeau over the handshake incident that has largely overshadowed the Englishman winning his first European Tour title at last weekend’s Porsche European Open

DeChambeau has been roundly condemned on social media for appearing to ‘snub’ McEvoy, who won the title in Germany on what was his 285th tour start.

Fellow tour pro Eddie Pepperell described the American’s handshake for McEvoy as ‘classless’ after he triple-bogeyed the last to throw away what looked like being a certain victory.



• BLOG - In defence of Bryson DeChambeau



Some social media went so far as to call for DeChambeau to be disciplined for his reaction, which prompted the player himself to apologise for his ‘brevity’ in congratulating McEvoy.

As far as McEvoy himself is concerned? It’s little more than a storm in a teacup.



• Footage shows Bryson DeChambeau battling demons on range at Carnoustie



Responding to a tweet by bunkered’s Michael McEwan defending DeChambeau, he wrote: “To be honest I was so in the moment I never even noticed that something was wrong and still don’t think he did anything wrong. He was a great guy to play with and has emense [sic] talent.”

Michael couldn’t agree more. To be honest I was so in the moment I never even noticed that something was wrong and still don’t think he did anything wrong. He was a great guy to play with and has emense talent. — Richard McEvoy (@RichardMcEvoy79) July 31, 2018

He followed it up with this:

I hold no grudge with @b_dechambeau and wish him all the best for the future and look forward to coming up against him again soon👍🏻 — Richard McEvoy (@RichardMcEvoy79) July 31, 2018

Absolute class.

Now, perhaps we should all move on?