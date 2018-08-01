search
Golf News

Richard McEvoy breaks silence on Bryson DeChambeau 'snub'

By bunkered.co.uk31 July, 2018
Richard McEvoy has spoken out in defence of Bryson DeChambeau over the handshake incident that has largely overshadowed the Englishman winning his first European Tour title at last weekend’s Porsche European Open

DeChambeau has been roundly condemned on social media for appearing to ‘snub’ McEvoy, who won the title in Germany on what was his 285th tour start. 

Fellow tour pro Eddie Pepperell described the American’s handshake for McEvoy as ‘classless’ after he triple-bogeyed the last to throw away what looked like being a certain victory.

Some social media went so far as to call for DeChambeau to be disciplined for his reaction, which prompted the player himself to apologise for his ‘brevity’ in congratulating McEvoy.

As far as McEvoy himself is concerned? It’s little more than a storm in a teacup.

Responding to a tweet by bunkered’s Michael McEwan defending DeChambeau, he wrote: “To be honest I was so in the moment I never even noticed that something was wrong and still don’t think he did anything wrong. He was a great guy to play with and has emense [sic] talent.”

He followed it up with this:

Absolute class.

Now, perhaps we should all move on?

