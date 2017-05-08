Richie Ramsay & Marc Warren hail inaugural GolfSixes

Scots Marc Warren and Richie Ramsay hailed the innovative GolfSixes on the European Tour as a success after finishing third in the inaugural staging of the tournament.



The duo forced their way into the semi-finals of the event on Sunday after defeating Ricardo Gouveia and Jose-Filipe Lima of Portugal 3-0 in the quarter-finals before falling 2-1 to Aussie duo Scott Hend and Sam Brazel – who then lost 3-1 in the final against Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark.

However, in the third place play-off, Ramsay and Warren drew 1-1 with Italy and, after the teams couldn’t be separated after a play-off hole, it went to nearest the pin with Warren putting his tee shot to 7ft 3in, with Matteo Manassero just 4in outside of that.



“It’s been great – a really good format,” said Ramsay of the two-day event featuring teams from 16 countries. “With all the activities around it, the guys have done a great job.

“The biggest thing is, a lot of young kids are out watching and hopefully they take to it and say to their mum and dad – we want to go out there and we want to try golf and see what it's like. I think it's something for the future we can build on.”

Marc Warren added on Twitter:

Well done @RamsayGolf aka "the laser" 🎯 massive thanks to everyone involved in a great event 👍🏼 https://t.co/aTmRVzJVi6 — Marc Warren (@MarcWarrenGolf) May 7, 2017

And another Warren was also a huge fan – his son Archie!

Only person happier than @MarcWarrenGolf?



His son, Archie. pic.twitter.com/S6TEaP5NAA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 6, 2017

Champion Bjerregaard, meanwhile, added: “It's been an amazing week. The fans have been great, it's been great to see how many kids have been out here and hopefully some of them will want to get into golf after this.

“It's been a fun couple of days. I would love to see more of this. Today got a little more serious, a little more down to business, but it's been so much fun, I think the crowds enjoyed it as well.”

