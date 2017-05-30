There are no results available.
Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot

By Martin Inglis30 May, 2017
Richie Ramsay US Open
Richie Ramsay

Richie Ramsay secured a spot in only his second US Open at Erin Hills in two weeks after a strong performance in the qualifier at Walton Heath.

Ten years on from his debut as an amateur following his win at the US Amateur Championship, the Scot posted a pair of six-under-par 66s in the 36-hole event yesterday to finish in a tie for third.

Afterwards, Ramsay, who has played in six Opens, two PGA Championships and one Masters, tweeted a picture of his confirmation for the tournament with the caption simply reading: “Today was a good day.”

Read more - Ramsay & Warren hail inaugural GolfSixes

Duncan Stewart, Scott Henry, Connor Syme, Scott Jamieson, Jamie McLeary and Stephen Gallacher also played in the qualifier but failed to make it through, with Gallacher and Paul Lawrie taking to Twitter to congratulate their compatriot.

Aaron Rai, a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour already this season, won the qualifier on 14-under-par.

The other players to make it through were Haotong Li, Alex Levy, Oliver Bekker, Joel Stalter, Bradley Dredge, Eddie Pepperell, Brandon Stone, George Coetzee, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Paul Dunne, Matt Wallace, Wade Ormsby and Thomas Aiken.

