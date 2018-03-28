Rickie Fowler: Check out his $14m Florida home

Feast your eyes upon Rickie Fowler’s spectacular home.

This is the property that the four-time PGA Tour winner reportedly purchased towards the end of 2016. Located in Jupiter Island, Florida, it’s reckoned that the American shelled out $14m on it.



With career earnings of more than $31m – not including the money he’s coined in from any of his lucrative endorsement deals – it’s fair to assume Fowler can well afford it.

The 11,573-square-foot waterfront property has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a games room, so-called ‘mud room’, sports bar and, naturally, a huge outdoor swimming pool.

It also has its very own golf hole, with a variety of tees for the American to practice from.

Pretty nice, huh?

Stick in at golf, kids. One day, this could be yours.



Pics: Onshore Construction & Development



Fancy a FREE golf holiday for two to Abu Dhabi?



Silly question. Of course you do. That's the top prize to be won in bunkered Fantasy Golf '18. Other prizes include a holiday to Andalucia, a holiday to Cyprus, TaylorMade golf equipment & much more.

This year's competition gets underway with next week's Masters Tournament. Register for free now at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf



It's the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.

