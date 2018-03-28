There are no results available.
Golf News

Rickie Fowler: Check out his $14m Florida home

By bunkered.co.uk28 March, 2018
Rickie Fowler PGA Tour
Rickie Fowlers House 19

Feast your eyes upon Rickie Fowler’s spectacular home.

This is the property that the four-time PGA Tour winner reportedly purchased towards the end of 2016. Located in Jupiter Island, Florida, it’s reckoned that the American shelled out $14m on it.

With career earnings of more than $31m – not including the money he’s coined in from any of his lucrative endorsement deals – it’s fair to assume Fowler can well afford it.

Rickie Fowlers House 1 Rickie Fowlers House 4 Rickie Fowlers House 5 Rickie Fowlers House 6

The 11,573-square-foot waterfront property has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a games room, so-called ‘mud room’, sports bar and, naturally, a huge outdoor swimming pool.

Rickie Fowlers House 8 Rickie Fowlers House 7 Rickie Fowlers House 9 Rickie Fowlers House 10 Rickie Fowlers House 11 Rickie Fowlers House 12

It also has its very own golf hole, with a variety of tees for the American to practice from.

Rickie Fowlers House 2 Rickie Fowlers House 3

Pretty nice, huh?

Rickie Fowlers House 13 Rickie Fowlers House 14 Rickie Fowlers House 15 Rickie Fowlers House 16 Rickie Fowlers House 17 Rickie Fowlers House 18

Stick in at golf, kids. One day, this could be yours.

Pics: Onshore Construction & Development

