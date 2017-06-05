There are no results available.
Rickie Fowler 'confirms' Scottish Open return

By Bunkered Golf Magazine05 June, 2017
Rickie Fowler has indicated that it is incredibly likely he will play in the 2017 Scottish Open after missing the event last year.

The 28-year-old triumphed in the tournament at Gullane in 2015 but was forced to miss out on the event as it headed to Castle Stuart due to a congested schedule which was impacted by golf's return to the Olympic Games.

It looks like, however, that he will return for Dundonald Links, where he will join the likes of Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren and Adam Scott in the field.

“There is a lot of good coming out of playing the week before a major so I will be sending Martin Gilbert (the CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management) a note”, Fowler told GolfByTourMiss.com at the Memorial Tournament.

“Of course, I didn’t play the Scottish last year but the last few years I do not like to play more than three weeks in a row because I just don’t feel on top of the mental game.

“But then I feel like where I have had a lot of my success in majors is playing my way in. The reason why I played — I’ve played Houston a lot going into Augusta and The Masters."

After a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament, which was won by Jason Dufner, Fowler now heads to the FedEx St Jude Classic in preparation for the US Open at Erin Hills as he continues his search for that elusive maiden major title.

