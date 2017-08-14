Rickie Fowler costs golf fan £2million

Having a rubbish Monday?

Yeah, well spare a thought for Jordan Baker. The pro golfer, aka @OfficialBakes on Twitter, would have awoken this morning to the grim realisation that Rickie Fowler cost him £2MILLION.

Way to go, Rickster…

Allow us to explain.

You may recall that, a few weeks ago, we told how Jordan was halfway to completing the greatest golf betting victory of all time, having correctly predicted that Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka would win the Masters and US Open respectively.

All he needed was for Rickie Fowler to win the Open and Justin Thomas to win the US PGA, and he’d turn his £2 stake into £2million at the expense of betting behemoth Bet365.

Alas, Fowler could do no better than a tie for 22nd at Royal Birkdale and, with that, the bet was bust.

However, Baker will forever be haunted by the worst two words in the English language – "what if" – after Thomas sealed victory in the US PGA at Quail Hollow last night.

What. A. Sickener.

As Thomas was staging a superb back nine charge to take his maiden major, Baker was busy keeping his Twitter followers updated on his mental state.

Oh my god, if Justin Thomas wins. I'm jumping out of a plane without a chute — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

YOUVE GOT TO BE FUCKING KIDDING — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

I feel sick — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

He did, though, offer Fowler a chance to make amends.



@RickieFowler bring me for a round at Augusta and we'll call it even. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KYAv9jN49V — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 14, 2017

Seems fair.



Do the right thing, Rickie.

