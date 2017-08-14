There are no results available.
Rickie Fowler costs golf fan £2million

By Michael McEwan14 August, 2017
Having a rubbish Monday?

Yeah, well spare a thought for Jordan Baker.  The pro golfer, aka @OfficialBakes on Twitter, would have awoken this morning to the grim realisation that Rickie Fowler cost him £2MILLION.

Way to go, Rickster…

Allow us to explain.

You may recall that, a few weeks ago, we told how Jordan was halfway to completing the greatest golf betting victory of all time, having correctly predicted that Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka would win the Masters and US Open respectively.

All he needed was for Rickie Fowler to win the Open and Justin Thomas to win the US PGA, and he’d turn his £2 stake into £2million at the expense of betting behemoth Bet365.

Alas, Fowler could do no better than a tie for 22nd at Royal Birkdale and, with that, the bet was bust.

However, Baker will forever be haunted by the worst two words in the English language – "what if" – after Thomas sealed victory in the US PGA at Quail Hollow last night.

What. A. Sickener.

As Thomas was staging a superb back nine charge to take his maiden major, Baker was busy keeping his Twitter followers updated on his mental state.

He did, though, offer Fowler a chance to make amends.

Seems fair.

Do the right thing, Rickie.

