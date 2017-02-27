Rickie Fowler criticised despite Honda win

• Rickie Fowler earns fourth PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic

• But NBC commentator Johnny Miller criticised his final round

• “I started with a four-shot lead and still won by four,” said Fowler

NBC commentator Johnny Miller was critical of Rickie Fowler despite the 28-year-old closing out a four-shot win at the Honda Classic.

Fowler finished on 12-under-par after struggling to a one-over-par 71 on the final day at PGA National and, in a round that contained four bogeys and a double-bogey, it left Miller pretty unimpressed – even though the margin of victory remained the same as it was after 54 holes.

“You’ve got to learn to finish out Sundays like a true champion” – Johnny Miller

“Obviously a win is a win, but you’ve got to learn to finish out Sundays like a true champion,” Miller (below) quipped during the TV broadcast. “He hasn’t learned how to do that yet.”

When asked about Miller’s comments in his post-round press conference, Fowler wasn’t fazed in the slightest.

“We got the job done” – Rickie Fowler

“Well, I started with a four-shot lead and I still won by four, so I didn’t play great. It wasn’t a pretty round. But we got the job done. A win’s a win.”

Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald were among players who took to social media to congratulate Fowler and also share their dismay at Miller’s criticism.

Johnny still not impressed https://t.co/t6yMltdgqs — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) February 26, 2017

Rickie playing the last with a 5 shot lead and Johnnie Miller saying he’s not sure what this will do for him as he didn’t play that great — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) February 26, 2017

The art of a great player is getting it done despite not having your best. Great patience, resilience and putting by Rickie today — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) February 26, 2017

Rickie Fowler also revealed that he had a huge amount of support from his peers, including Tiger Woods, who all got in touch with him ahead of his final round.

“He [Woods] texted me last night, as well, and told me to go get it done,” added Fowler, who is up to world No.9. “Rory did text me, Jordan [Spieth] obviously, Justin [Thomas] who was out on 18 green.

“It’s great to have the support of guys that I have either looked up to, enjoy watching, love seeing them play well, and I want to see those guys play well. And we all want to beat each other when everyone is at their best.

