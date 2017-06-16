There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRickie Fowler equals US Open history with 'stress-free' 65

Golf News

US OPEN

Rickie Fowler equals US Open history with 'stress-free' 65

By Bunkered Golf Magazine15 June, 2017
Rickie Fowler US Open
Dcx7 Fy7 Xs Aa4D Zl

Rickie Fowler got his quest for US Open glory off to the best possible start by signing for the joint lowest score in relation to par in the tournament’s history.

Aided by favourable morning conditions, the 28-year-old started on fire with three birdies in his first five holes and maintained that momentum to sign for a bogey-free seven-under-par 65.

It was the first bogey-free opening round of seven-under-par in US Open history and the total gave him the clubhouse lead by one from Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele and two ahead of Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman.

“You don't get many rounds at the US Open that are stress-free,” admitted Fowler afterwards.

“I just did a good job. I knew I needed to drive it well and from there I continued to swing well, hit good shots and roll a couple in. So it was a simple day when you look back on it and how we kind of pieced our way around the golf course.”

Read more - Paul Casey anticipates 'treacherous' conditions

Rickie Fowler

The last six major champions – Sergio Garcia, Jimmy Walker, Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett and Jason Day – were all first-time major winners and, after the Spaniard’s win at Augusta, Fowler is now deemed by many to be the best current player without a major title.

But does the American feel any added pressure because of that or feel demeaned at being branded with that title? Not at all.

“I take it as a compliment,” said Fowler. “There are a lot of really good players out here that haven't won a major. It would be nice to get rid of that at some point.

“I'm not saying that this is the week or isn't the week. But I like the way this golf course suits me, and we're off to a good start. There's definitely a lot of golf to be played.”

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US Open

Golf News

US OPEN Rory McIlroy faces battle to make US Open cut
NEW

By Michael McEwan

Paul Casey anticipates 'treacherous' conditions
New

By Martin Inglis

US OPEN Rickie Fowler equals US Open history with 'stress-free' 65
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots golfer films himself making a hole-in-one
Watch

By Martin Inglis

US OPEN Phil Mickelson to get until 'last minute' to WD
Phil Mickelson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Exclusive

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below