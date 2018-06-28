search
HomeGolf NewsRickie Fowler grades Tiger's return to golf - but do you agree?

Golf News

Rickie Fowler grades Tiger's return to golf - but do you agree?

By Michael McEwan28 June, 2018
Tiger Woods And Rickie Fowler

Tiger Woods is 11 tournaments into his latest – and perhaps most significant – injury comeback... and Rickie Fowler has given him a grade on his return so far.

Woods, who has two missed cuts and three top tens to his name since hopping off the sidelines at the Hero World Challenge in December, makes his latest start at the Quicken Loans National, which gets underway today.

Ahead of that, his fellow American Fowler was asked to rate how Tiger has performed since coming back – and the 29-year-old was emphatic in his reply.

“I'm giving him a solid A,” said Fowler. “A-plus would have needed a win. 

“For me and guys like JT, we got to play with him a decent amount last fall prior to the Presidents Cup, after the Presidents Cup, and before really anyone else had seen him play and hit balls.

“I was definitely impressed with the speed that he had back.  He was able to go out and go play and have fun doing it.  It wasn't like he was trying to figure out a way to play with little pain or try and manage his way around that. He's basically been pain-free from what I know. 

“Obviously, no-one has more pressure, attention and people around him than he does, so I think he's done a great job. He was away from competitive golf for so long. It’s not like you just come right back out and go win a golf tournament. But it's Tiger, it wouldn't have surprised me.”

