Rickie Fowler grades Tiger's return to golf - but do you agree?

Tiger Woods is 11 tournaments into his latest – and perhaps most significant – injury comeback... and Rickie Fowler has given him a grade on his return so far.

Woods, who has two missed cuts and three top tens to his name since hopping off the sidelines at the Hero World Challenge in December, makes his latest start at the Quicken Loans National, which gets underway today.

Ahead of that, his fellow American Fowler was asked to rate how Tiger has performed since coming back – and the 29-year-old was emphatic in his reply.

“I'm giving him a solid A,” said Fowler. “A-plus would have needed a win.



• Jack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger prediction

• Check out the clubs Tiger is using in 2018



“For me and guys like JT, we got to play with him a decent amount last fall prior to the Presidents Cup, after the Presidents Cup, and before really anyone else had seen him play and hit balls.



• Have you seen inside Tiger's $20m yacht?

• Could Tiger make a major gear switch this week?



“I was definitely impressed with the speed that he had back. He was able to go out and go play and have fun doing it. It wasn't like he was trying to figure out a way to play with little pain or try and manage his way around that. He's basically been pain-free from what I know.

“Obviously, no-one has more pressure, attention and people around him than he does, so I think he's done a great job. He was away from competitive golf for so long. It’s not like you just come right back out and go win a golf tournament. But it's Tiger, it wouldn't have surprised me.”

WATCH - Tiger's 1997 driver vs Tiger's 2018 driver



See what happened when we compared the driver Tiger Woods used to win the 1997 Masters with the one he has been using this year...

