Rickie Fowler helps military dad surprise kids

By Bunkered Golf Magazine29 June, 2017
Rickie Fowler helped one military father have the most memorable of homecomings with his children ahead of the Quicken Loans National.

Sergeant First Class Bryane Greene had been away from his family for the past three-and-a-half years serving in the US Army in Afghanistan and Kuwait, with his children not knowing he was on-site at TPC Potomac.

Bryane took the bag for the American on the 17th and 18th holes and, as they finished up on the closing hole, his son Bryane Greene Jr ran up to embrace him.

The Quicken Loans National has long honoured military personnel, with 30,000 complimentary tickets issued annually.

“We want to honour members of our armed forces with on-site experiences that will create lasting memories for them and their families,” said tournament director Mike Antolini.

“The Quicken Loans National celebrates the things that matter most in American life: family, community, military appreciation and achievement.”

Paige Spiranac managed to capture the meeting from another angle:

