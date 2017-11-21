Rickie Fowler is giving golf lessons for just $5

A private lesson? From Rickie Fowler? For just $5? The future of golf tuition has arrived...

The four-time PGA Tour winner has teamed-up with Success Co. to launch its virtual-reality coaching platform.

The 28-year-old is the company’s first ambassador and he already has three lessons available on the site and two bonus videos in 2D – covering everything from tee shots to putting.

Perhaps the most intriguing part about all this is the cost. Lessons are only $4.99-6.99 to download – not bad for tips from one of the world’s best golfers and household names.

“The inspiration for Success Series was to bring major global sporting talent into people’s lives in the form of teaching/instruction,” said CEO Anthony Puntoriero.

“The idea was really sparked around capitalising on the virtual reality (VR) technologies and the ability to scale content globally.

“It brings Success Series into people’s lives and helps grow sports not only in global reach but through cutting edge technology."

For Puntoriero, there was no question as to who would be the perfect athlete to sponsor as he started up this new business venture.

“Rickie was the only golfer we wanted to target for Success Series and that is because of who he is on and off the course,” he added. "Rickie's brand and character has defined the new era of golfer and he is the ideal ambassador to take golf into the homes of sports fans globally.

“His message is infectious and he has genuine passion for helping people get better at the game. He's an amazing role model and proof that hard work and dedication can take you to the top in whatever you choose in life.”