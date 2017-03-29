There are no results available.
Rickie Fowler & Puma’s homage to Arnie

By David Cunninghame15 March, 2017
Puma Golf Rickie Fowler Arnold Palmer Arnold Palmer Invitational
Rickie Fowler and Puma take their tribute to the King one-step
further with custom golf shoes that will be auctioned off with the
proceeds supporting the Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.


This week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational is the first since the King’s passing in September of last year. Tributes from countless tour professionals, family and friends have been pouring in this week, praising the man who revolutionised the game and managed to touch and change so many people’s lives for the better.

Rickie Fowler and Puma Golf have decided to pay a characteristically alternative tribute. This week, Fowler will wear a commemorative pair of Puma Golf Ignite Hi-Tops featuring iconic images of the legendary Palmer.

Read more -> Arnold Palmer’s 1958 Masters shoes auctioned

The custom shoes were designed and created by Dominic Chambrone, also known as The Shoe Surgeon.

Only two pairs of the shoes exist, one Rickie will wear, and the other, personally autographed by Rickie, will be auctioned off for charity. All proceeds from the auction will go to support Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

“I feel privileged to have known Arnie and be able to call him a friend,” said Rickie Fowler. “I wanted to do something to celebrate what he did on the course and more importantly how he used his platform to benefit others through his Foundation. He is The King after all!”

Read more -> Arnold Palmer Masters trophy sells for $444k

Along with the iconic images of Palmer, the shoes also feature a Velcro strap that is laser engraved with his signature, the iconic umbrella logo, located behind the tongue of the left shoe, and behind the tongue of the right shoe, a quote from Fowler in remembrance of The King.

It reads: “Legends never die. You will live on forever Arnie. I will never forget the bear hug in front of the clubhouse at Augusta, watching you hit your final tee shot there, and spending time with you in the locker room at Bay Hill. Thank you for being you and giving me the opportunity to do what I get to do everyday! I love you as did everyone! RIP The King.”

