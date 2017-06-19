Rickie Fowler says 'no negatives' in US Open display

Rickie Fowler failed to take advantage of another golden opportunity to break has major duck at the US Open after a level par 72 in the final round saw him finish six back of champion Brooks Koepka.



With the American just two shots back heading into Sunday and among a host of players all vying for their first major title, Fowler only managed to birdie the first and final holes and struggled throughout his round to get the ball close enough to the pin to make birdie putts.

As a result, he ended up in a tie for fifth but despite having far more final round major experience than Koepka and fellow contenders Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman, Fowler claimed he wasn’t disappointed with his display.



“There are no real negatives,” he said. “I wish I would have been able to give myself a few more looks out there today and make a few more birdies.

“But we came out swinging well. Like I said, birdied the first. Had a short one at second, and made a great par at the third. Another good putt at the fourth. Really felt like I kind of eased into the round a bit. It was, all in all, good. It was just tough out there.

“I didn't get as many looks as Brooks, obviously. It's still cool to see him play well today.”

Fowler’s result at Erin Hills marked his sixth top five finish in a major and his first since his incredible 2014, where he finished in the top five in all four majors.

And he reiterated the claim that he was happy with his performance and said his success needs to be judged on more than winning.

“I feel like golf-wise I'm playing at the highest level,” he added. “If you look at the negatives too much, I mean, you're going to be stuck doing that the whole time.

“You have to measure success in different ways, not just by winning, just because that doesn't happen a whole lot. I think Tiger had the best winning percentage of all-time at 30%, and you're lucky to even sniff close to 10.

“You kind of have to say, hey, it's a major – and we played well this week.”