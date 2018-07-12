Rickie Fowler shoots lowest round of the year in Gullane opener

Rickie Fowler recorded his lowest round of the year so far to co-lead the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open on the opening day.



The 30-year-old, who won the Scottish Open the last time it was staged at Gullane in 2015, went out in five-under-par 30 – including an eagle at the downhill 398-yard par-4 sixth.



Birdies at the 11th and 12th holes saw Fowler move to seven-under-par for his round and, with Gullane a par-70, it raised the possibility of a first round of 59 on the European Tour, with Fowler needing to birdie four of his last six holes.

However, the American faltered with a bogey on the par-4 13th and then parred his way in.



"After yesterday and seeing the golf course in the same wind that we're seeing today, I knew it was out there to get a few in the first six to nine holes and, at the same time, you've still got to hit fairways, hit greens and make putts," said the American.

"It was nice to go out and execute early and would have been nice to get a few more on the back. The back was playing tougher coming in and could have presented some trouble but I feel like we did a good job of avoiding that."

Joining Fowler at the summit was Robert Rock - who birdied six of his first 12 holes before parring his way in - Scott Fernandez and Jens Dantorp.

