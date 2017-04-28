There are no results available.
Rickie Fowler shuns Day meeting to be with new GF

By Martin Inglis27 April, 2017
Rickie Fowler Jason Day
Rickie Fowler

Jason Day called a team meeting with Rickie Fowler ahead of their partnership at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The only problem? The American couldn’t make it.

“He was busy with his beautiful girlfriend, which is understandable,” said the Aussie, who was luckily still able to do some homework by going through some stats with Fowler’s caddie Joe Skovron.

An embarrassed Fowler put his cap over his face as his news was made public, meaning an end to the #FindRickieAGirl campaign, which started after this picture at the Ryder Cup…

Rickie Fowler2

And was recreated just a few weeks back at #SB2K17…

170415 Rickie Fowler Sb2K17

So, who is Fowler’s new girlfriend? Well, Allison Stokke is a 28-year-old former pole-vaulter and now fitness model from California, who has appeared in adverts for Nike and GoPro.

Doing the little things right makes the big things happen. A-skips with @onexwonder

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Suspicion first arose that the pair were and item when both posted pictures on Instagram over the weekend.

I won!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

We tied?

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Eighty teams are in the field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the top 35 teams and ties making the cut after two rounds. The first and third rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot) and the second and final round will be fourball (best ball).

While the winners will not receive an invitation to The Masters or any world ranking points, accompanying the hardware will be two-year exemptions and spots in The Players and Tournament of Champions. FedExCup points are in play, as is the $7.2 million purse.

