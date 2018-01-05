Rickie Fowler starts 2018 with award win

The year has only just begun but Rickie Fowler is already an award-winner.

The Ryder Cup star has come out top in the National League of Junior Cotillions list of ‘Ten Best-Mannered People’.

Fowler was recognised for “consistently well-mannered conduct both on and off the golf course” to finish ahead of American gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman. American football star Deshaun Watson came in third.

Other stars to feature on the list included David Beckham, future royal Meghan Markle and Fowler’s fellow PGA Tour star Matt Kuchar.

A firm favourite amongst most golf fans, Fowler received an ‘overwhelming’ number of nominations from Junior Cotillion students and directors, according to NLJC president Charles Winters.

"Both our students and directors felt he has consistently demonstrated well-mannered conduct as an athlete and role model," he said. "We hope his selection serves as a reminder to all athletes that today's youth notice when they treat others with respect and demonstrate good character."

Kuchar polled highly for the class he showed in losing the 2017 Open Championship to Jordan Spieth.

"Anyone can show grace in victory, but we believe it takes true discipline and character to demonstrate grace in defeat," added Winters.

The top 10 in full



1. Rickie Fowler

2. Aly Raisman

3. Deshaun Watson

4. Joanna Gaines

5. Sadie Robertson

6. David Beckham

7. Selena Gomez

8. Thomas Rhett

9. Matt Kuchar

10. Meghan Markle