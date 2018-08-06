RICOH Women's British Open to head to former 'male only' club

Royal Troon is set to host the RICOH Women’s British Open for the first time in its history in 2020.



The Ayrshire course, which staged has staged the Open nine times, most recently in 2016when Henrik Stenson secured his maiden major, will welcome the game’s leading ladies after Woburn plays host next year.

The move is significant given Royal Troon’s decision in June 2016 to reverse its ban on womenbecoming members of the club.



• Wie 'devastated' after having to WD from RICOH Women's British Open



We are thrilled to be hosting the 2020 Women’s British Open and look forward to welcoming the world’s best women golfers to #RoyalTroonpic.twitter.com/di4AcPg8YI — Royal Troon Golf (@RoyalTroonGC) August 3, 2018

Taking the event to Royal Troon is also another landmark for the Women’s British Open, with three new courses already added to the rota in the last 12 years: the Old Course in 2007, Carnoustie in 2011 and Royal Liverpool in 2012.

Scotland’s leading golfer and currentEuropean Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew said: “This is great news for the championship as Royal Troon is a fantastic venue and test of golf. I know that this news will be extremely well received by the players.”



• Colin Montgomerie bemoans current state of Scottish golf



Royal Troon club captain, Alasdair Cameron, added: “We are thrilled that the Women’s British Open will be coming to Royal Troon in 2020. It is the event that we have had our eye on for some time and we are very much looking forward to hosting the best women golfers and seeing how these fantastic players handle the challenges of our course.”