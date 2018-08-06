search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert Allenby pens emotional tribute to 'hero' Jarrod Lyle

Golf News

Robert Allenby pens emotional tribute to 'hero' Jarrod Lyle

By Michael McEwan03 August, 2018
Robert Allenby Jarrod Lyle PGA Tour European Tour golf in Australia Players Voice WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Robert Allenby

Robert Allenby has written a heartfelt tribute to close friend and fellow Australian pro Jarrod Lyle, after it was announced earlier this week that he has stopped active treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

In an emotional post on social media, Lyle’s wife Briony wrote that the 36-year-old has “reached his limit” and will now focus on palliative care at home.

The news prompted a huge outpouring of well wishes from fellow pros and fans across social media. The players competing in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational showed their support for Lyle and his family by wearing yellow ribbons on their baseball caps in yesterday’s opening round at Firestone.

• You'll need to hurry if you tickets for the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

However, no tribute has been quite so poignant as the one posted by Allenby on the Players Voice website earlier today.

Allenby has known Lyle for 20 years. They met when Lyle was 16 and was one of Allenby’s biggest fans.

Jarrod Lyle

When Lyle made it out onto the tour, they became close friends and have been remained that way ever since. It goes without saying, therefore, that Allenby has been left devastated by the latest development in Lyle’s long-standing battle with cancer.

“It’s hard to think right now,” he wrote. “My mind has been so bloody clouded these last few days. All the emotions. I haven’t been myself for quite a while.

• Michelle Wie forced to withdraw from RICOH Women's British Open

• Tiger confident of handling hectic season run-in

“But here’s what I do know: in life, you don’t have too many top quality friends – ones you can trust, ones you can call upon. You can count them on one hand.

“Jarrod’s on that hand for me. There’s a bond and a trust that I will cherish forever. I love him like a brother and count myself fortunate that I have had him in my life for this long.

“He’s a top bloke and an inspiration to millions. He is loved and admired all around the world. I hope he is pain-free and at peace. He is, and will always be, my hero.”

Jarrod Lyle 2

Allenby added that he had spoken with Lyle earlier in the week.

“Bri and I were chatting backwards and forwards the night before she posted the news about Jarrod’s palliative care on his social media accounts,” he wrote.

“She said, ‘Jarrod will call you in the morning.’

“She said he wanted to talk to me. He called a couple of us over here in the US. It was very sweet of Bri to do that.

“I was on the putting green here in Reno when the phone rang. I thought Jarrod was going to call an hour or two later, but he phoned while I was putting.

“As soon as I saw his name come up on my screen, I started crying.

“I said, ‘How you doing?’

“And he said, ‘Nah, not good, mate.’

“He wanted to say goodbye and talk to me one last time. I cracked a joke because I wanted to hear him smile again. I said, ‘I’m still the biggest wanker you’ve ever met.’

“He laughed. ‘You’re right. You are!’

“I said, ‘Don’t worry, mate. Sometime in the future we will be having multiple beers together again.’

“It’s not a goodbye. We don’t know where we’re going to end up when we die. I’m a pretty spiritual person and I believe I’ll see him again.

“That’s pretty much how we left it.”

--

Click here to read Allenby’s post in full

Related Articles - Robert Allenby

Related Articles - Jarrod Lyle

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - golf in Australia

Related Articles - WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Golf News

What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?
2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!
He's at it again! Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger claim
Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA
US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow