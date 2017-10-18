Robert MacIntyre wins first pro title in second start

Robert MacIntyre has secured his first win as a professional in only his second event.



After a fantastic debut in the senior ranks with a third-placed finish in the MENA Golf Tour's AYLA Golf Championship less than two weeks ago, the 21-year-old remained in the Middle East for the Sahara Kuwait Golf Championship and took the title in the 54-hole event by two strokes from Englishman Luke Joy.



MacIntyre followed up a five-under-par 70 in the first round at Sahara Golf & Country Club with rounds of 66 and another 65 today to finish on 14-under-par.

The win fully justifies MacIntyre's decision to head to the Middle East for three weeks as opposed to holding out for an invite to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.



The Glencruitten men felt that playing on the MENA Tour would help him better prepare for the Second Stage of European Tour Q-School next month, and now he heads into that next challenge in good form and brimming with confidence.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

