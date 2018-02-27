Rocco Mediate: All majors should have 18-hole play-offs

Rocco Mediate, who was defeated by Tiger Woods in a play-off at the 2008 US Open, believes the USGA is wrong to tamper with the 18-hole play-off format.



The governing body released a statement yesterday to say that it, starting immediately, US Opens will be decided in a two-hole aggregate play-off in order for the tournament to conclude on the same day as the final round.

“We know how important it is for everyone in the golf world to see play conclude on the Sunday of a major championship, and to award the trophy to the champion,” said USGA executive director Mike Davis.

“After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued and would benefit from.”

However, Mediate clearly isn’t one of the players who believe the championship will benefit from scrapping the 18-hole play-off. In fact, he thinks all major championships should be decided in an 18-hole play-off.

He’s speaking from experience, too, having gone toe-to-toe with Woods at Torrey Pines in a Monday play-off in 2008, where the tournament was decided in sudden death after a Woods birdie on the 19th hole.

@GolfDigest I personally think that all 4 majors should be 18 hole playoffs! Majors are the hardest to win, 18 more holes leaves no doubt! — Rocco Mediate (@RoccoMediate) February 27, 2018

It also raised questions that golf’s four majors continue to have four different methods of selecting a winner beyond 72 holes.



The Masters has sudden death, the US Open now has the two-hole aggregate play-off, while the US PGA Championship and Open Championship have three- and four-hole aggregate play-offs respectively.

Is the USGA right to scrap the 18-hole play-off?

What do you make of the USGA's decision to scrap the 18-hole play-off in favour of two holes? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

