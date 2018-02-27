There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRocco Mediate: All majors should have 18-hole play-offs

Golf News

Rocco Mediate: All majors should have 18-hole play-offs

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2018
Rocco Mediate US Open USGA
Rocco Mediate

Rocco Mediate, who was defeated by Tiger Woods in a play-off at the 2008 US Open, believes the USGA is wrong to tamper with the 18-hole play-off format.

The governing body released a statement yesterday to say that it, starting immediately, US Opens will be decided in a two-hole aggregate play-off in order for the tournament to conclude on the same day as the final round.

“We know how important it is for everyone in the golf world to see play conclude on the Sunday of a major championship, and to award the trophy to the champion,” said USGA executive director Mike Davis.

“After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued and would benefit from.”

Rocco Mediate Tiger Woods

However, Mediate clearly isn’t one of the players who believe the championship will benefit from scrapping the 18-hole play-off. In fact, he thinks all major championships should be decided in an 18-hole play-off.

He’s speaking from experience, too, having gone toe-to-toe with Woods at Torrey Pines in a Monday play-off in 2008, where the tournament was decided in sudden death after a Woods birdie on the 19th hole.

It also raised questions that golf’s four majors continue to have four different methods of selecting a winner beyond 72 holes.

The Masters has sudden death, the US Open now has the two-hole aggregate play-off, while the US PGA Championship and Open Championship have three- and four-hole aggregate play-offs respectively.

Is the USGA right to scrap the 18-hole play-off?

What do you make of the USGA's decision to scrap the 18-hole play-off in favour of two holes? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

Related Articles - Rocco Mediate

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Majors

-

Golf News

Thomas Bjorn & Catriona Matthew to team-up in world-first at GolfSixes
GolfSixes

By bunkered.co.uk

Rocco Mediate: All majors should have 18-hole play-offs
Rocco Mediate

By bunkered.co.uk

Can you name the 17 multiple Masters winners?
Quiz

By bunkered.co.uk

Justin Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan
Justin Thomas

By Michael McEwan

St Andrews to stage 2023 Walker Cup
Walker Cup

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below