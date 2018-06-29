search
Rocco Mediate launches furious attack on fellow players over US Open

Golf News

Rocco Mediate launches furious attack on fellow players over US Open

By Michael McEwan29 June, 2018
Rocco Mediate US Open US Senior Open Shinnecock Hills The Broadmoor USGA Brooks Koepka
Rocco Mediate

After opening his US Senior Open title tilt with a two-under 68 to lie two shots off the early pace set by Jerry Kelly, you could have been forgiven for thinking that Rocco Mediate might have been in a chipper mood.

Appears you’d have been wrong.

Instead, the 55-year-old American took the opportunity to go on the attack, criticising the players who hit out at the USGA over the way Shinnecock Hills was set up for the US Open a fortnight ago.

And he really didn’t hold back.

“Truthfully, it's all been a bunch of bullshit, what I've heard, complete horse shit,” he told reporters after his first round at The Broadmoor.

“Here's the deal, two weeks ago. If you don't like how it was set up, A, hit better shots; B, don't come. Don't come. Someone will take your place. It's real, real simple. Now you're getting me mad.

“They're talking about, well, you just shot ten feet right of the pin, rolled into the bunker. Hit it left of the pin, then, okay? Because everybody's got to play the golf course.”

• Koepka wins second-straight US Open
• Mickelson apologises over "putt-gate" scandal

Rocco Mediate 2

• Abuse fires up Ian Poulter for Ryder Cup

He went on: “Let me ask you this question, too. Remember the one about the golf course changed from the morning? Have you ever played one that didn't? Of course it's going to change. That's what it's supposed to do. Sometimes it can get softer in the afternoon. Sometimes it gets firmer.”

Mediate had three top ten finishes in 15 US Open appearances, including 2008, where he memorably took Tiger Woods to a play-off at Torrey Pines – Woods’ most recent major victory.

“What I heard [two weeks ago] made me want to throw up, basically,” he added. “Just shut up, play. Because I guarantee you that trophy, that beautiful trophy they give away, this week and two weeks ago, is way worth the crap you have to go through to win it. It is. I haven't done that yet, but it is. I had this much on it. It was worth the try.”

Do you agree with Rocco?

Is Rocco Mediate right to criticise the players who moaned about the way Shinnecock Hills was set up? Or is he wide of the mark? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

