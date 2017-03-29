Rookie’s offer to model, Knox flags up issue

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray

has made a bit of a name for himself with his style on Twitter, even

calling out fellow pros for having ‘boring’ accounts.

He took it a step further on Monday, tweeting American model Lindsey Pelas with a request.



Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters? — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017

It’s a big ‘IF’ – but Murray got the answer he was looking for…



Ayyyy! Looks like I got some motivation now! https://t.co/PDV5NaIEUC — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017

Not familiar with Lindsey Pelas? Here she is.



Russell Knox is getting set to tee it up in the WGC-Dell Match Play – but wasn’t impressed with the lack of Saltire on display in the media centre in Austin.



Come on @DellMatchPlay@PGATOUR get the Scottish flag next to my name please!!!!!!! https://t.co/BznBcnzLr7 — Russell Knox (@rooknox) March 21, 2017

Matt Fitzpatrick shared a picture with his girlfriend Lydia and, once again, his fellow tour pros were ready and waiting to poke fun at him.



Not the day I was after... but nice being back in England here at @UniStudios! Thanks @GCMorningDrive for sorting tickets for us! pic.twitter.com/PGHUk7mwd9 — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) March 19, 2017

Shane Lowry was first to chime in…

Then right on cue, in came Wood and Pieters.



@Chris3Wood@MattFitz94@ShaneLowryGolf i saw this, instantly called my mom and started crying — Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) March 20, 2017

Tyrrell Hatton branded himself a ‘drama queen’ after walking after this putt at Bay Hill – only to see it find the bottom of the cup.



Walking after a putt and realising half way that it's going in 😂🙈👸🏼 #dramaqueen #pgatour #golf #ping A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Rory McIlroy revisited that cop car that escorted him to the course at Medinah in 2012, which of course is now owned by Ian Poulter.

The last time @McIlroyRory sat in that passenger seat it was at Medinah @RyderCupEurope 2012 being driven at speed to make his tee time. 🏆🤣 pic.twitter.com/bsxMyddmwp — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 19, 2017

And finally…

You’ve probably seen this already, but you can’t help but watch it again! Are you a Cody Gribble or Smylie Kaufman?