There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRookie’s offer to model, Knox flags up issue

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

SOCIAL EYES

Rookie’s offer to model, Knox flags up issue

By Martin Inglis22 March, 2017
Grayson Murray Russell Knox
Grayson Murray
Social Eyes Banner1

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray
has made a bit of a name for himself with his style on Twitter, even
calling out fellow pros for having ‘boring’ accounts.

He took it a step further on Monday, tweeting American model Lindsey Pelas with a request.

It’s a big ‘IF’ – but Murray got the answer he was looking for…

Not familiar with Lindsey Pelas? Here she is.

Russell Knox is getting set to tee it up in the WGC-Dell Match Play – but wasn’t impressed with the lack of Saltire on display in the media centre in Austin.

Matt Fitzpatrick shared a picture with his girlfriend Lydia and, once again, his fellow tour pros were ready and waiting to poke fun at him.

Shane Lowry was first to chime in…

Then right on cue, in came Wood and Pieters.

Tyrrell Hatton branded himself a ‘drama queen’ after walking after this putt at Bay Hill – only to see it find the bottom of the cup.

Rory McIlroy revisited that cop car that escorted him to the course at Medinah in 2012, which of course is now owned by Ian Poulter.

And finally…

You’ve probably seen this already, but you can’t help but watch it again! Are you a Cody Gribble or Smylie Kaufman?

Related Articles - Grayson Murray

Related Articles - Russell Knox

Related Articles - Social Eyes

Latest Headlines

Golf News

PGA Tour to trial use of rangefinders
PGA Tour

By Martin Inglis

Tony Jacklin cuts ties with business venture
Tony Jacklin

By Martin Inglis

Bubba Watson to use green ball at the Masters
Trending

By Martin Inglis

Gator gobbles up golfer’s ball
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Muirfield: Women face 6-7 year wait
Muirfield

By Martin Inglis

Piers Morgan has pop at Greg Norman
Piers Morgan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below