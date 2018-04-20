Rory McIlroy confident he will win The Masters

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Shane O'Donoghue, Rory McIlroy stated his belief that he will one day claim a Masters title.



Having finished six shots adrift of Patrick Reed in Augusta earlier this month, McIlroy, bidding to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of golf's four major championships, is certain he will one day come out on top.

Speaking to Shane O'Donoghue on CNN’s Living Golf, McIlory said, "It'll happen, I truly believe it'll happen. I play that golf course well enough, I've five top 10s (finishes) in a row. I've given myself the chance, it didn't quite work out but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me."

To watch the full interview follow this link.



McIlory was many pundits’ favourite heading into the final round at Augusta this year, lying only three shots adrift of third round leader and eventual winner, Reed. Since his collapse in the final round of the 2011 Masters it appeared to be McIlory’s best chance to claim his first green jacket and complete the career grand slam.



"I wasn't disappointed that I didn't win, I was just disappointed that again, I didn't put any pressure on the leader. If I had have just put a little bit of pressure on, it might have been a different outcome... Look it was a great week, it was another shot at trying to win another major. It didn't quite happen for me but my game is in good enough shape," said McIlroy.

Despite his lacklustre performance in that final round, it has left the Northern Irishman confident looking forward to the rest of this year’s majors.



"I believe I can go to the next three majors with a lot of confidence in my game knowing that hopefully I'll have another three chances to get another major this year." It's been nearly a couple of weeks now, and I've reflected on it and I view it as a very positive week,” explained McIlroy.

He continued, “It's something to build on for the rest of the season. It didn't happen for me there but I feel with how my game is, and if I play the way I have been playing, it could happen for me another time this year."