Rory McIlroy a doubt for Abu Dhabi

• Rory McIlroy a doubt to tee it up in Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf C’ship

• The 27-year-old injured his back before second round of SA Open

• “I have to get fully fit and healthy again,” said the world No.2

Rory McIlroy’s participation in this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship is in doubt due to a back injury.

The four-time major winner hurt it before teeing it up in the second round of the BMW SA Open and almost withdrew from the event.

However, the 27-year-old battled through the pain barrier to complete the tournament – which he lost in a play-off to Graeme Storm – but will undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the issue.

“I have to get fully fit and healthy again” – Rory McIlroy

“I am going for a scan tomorrow,” he said. “I fly to Dubai tonight and then will go for an MRI tomorrow just to see what’s up with this joint in my back.

Read more -> Rory McIlroy admits he ‘resents’ the Olympics

“It was manageable this week with tape and a few pills so I am fine but first and foremost I have to get fully fit and healthy again and hopefully I’ll be alright to play next week.

“Part of me really wants to make this week because there is so much to play for but at the same time there is so much to play for over the whole season and I don’t want to jeopardise long-term goals for short-term gain. Hopefully I’ll be good to go.”

“I don’t want to jeopardise long-term goals for short-term gain” – Rory McIlroy

McIlroy lost on the third play-off hole to Storm, whose win marked quite the turn-around.

In October, he thought he’d lost his European Tour card after missing out on the top ten on the Race to Dubai by a mere €100.

Read more -> Rory’s priceless reaction to getting up close with a lion

However, when Patrick Reed surrendered his membership in November, Storm was handed a reprieve and, two months later, he was in the winner’s circle in South Africa.

And, despite defeat, Rory McIlroy paid tribute to the Englishman for standing firm to achieve victory.

“I’m delighted for him” – Rory McIlroy

“Obviously it’s disappointing to finish like that but Graeme has played well all week and what a story it is for him,” he said.

“He thought he had lost his card at the end of last year and there he is now standing with a trophy in his hands after the first event of 2017. I’m delighted for him.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Rory McIlroy in good start to 2017

What did you make of Rory McIlroy’s performance in South Africa? Do you think he is geared up to winning at least one major in 2017? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading