Rory McIlroy blasts ‘obscene’ Muirfield

• Rory McIlroy launches attack on Hon. Co. of Edinburgh Golfers

• The 27-year-old branded fact it went to a second vote ‘obscene’

• “I won’t have great taste in my mouth,” said McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has launched a scathing attack on the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers – branding it ‘obscene’ that it took a second postal ballot to admit women members at Muirfield.

The course was immediately reinstated to The Open rota on Tuesday by The R&A – ten months after it was stripped of its position after the failure of the first vote – with it likely to host the event in either 2022 or 2023.

“It’s obscene. Like it’s ridiculous” – Rory McIlroy

But 2014 Open champion McIlroy said he won’t look forward to going back due to the ‘ridiculous’ result of the first vote, which will forever tarnish his view of the East Lothian club.

Read more -> Women face 6-7 year Muirfield membership wait

“Muirfield wouldn’t be one of my favorite Open rota courses, so no matter the decision yesterday, if it had been kept off The Open rota, I wouldn’t have been that unhappy,” said McIlroy, who missed the cut at Muirfield in 2013.

“I mean, in this day and age, where you’ve got women that are like the leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state and to not to be able to join a golf course? I mean, it’s obscene. Like it’s ridiculous.

“So, they sort of saw sense. I still think that it got to the stage, this stage, is horrendous. Every time I go to Muirfield now I won’t have a great taste in my mouth.”

Read more -> Paddy Power speak out on Muirfield prank

In total, 123 (19.8%) of the 621 votes cast were against the admission of women members and, when asked if he thought that one fifth of the membership still voting ‘No’ was obscene, McIlroy reaffirmed his position.

“I know, exactly, it’s horrendous,” he added. “I mean, I just don’t get it. So, anyway, look, we’ll go back there for The Open Championship at some point and I won’t be having many cups of tea with the members afterwards.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Rory McIlroy blasts ‘obscene’ Muirfield

What do you make of Rory McIlroy ‘s comments on the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers and Muirfield? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading