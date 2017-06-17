Rory McIlroy called out former PGA champion Steve Elkington for remarking that the four-time major winner is 'so bored playing golf'.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at the US Open along with five other of the world's top ten including Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, but was upbeat about some of the things he'd seen in his game in what was only his fifth event of the year.

However, that didn't stop Elkington passing comment about where McIlroy's head is at and, after noticing it on Twitter, the 28-year-old took things into his own hands.

Rory is so bored playiing golf...without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

The back and forth continued for another couple of tweets:



That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses... and it's knew... mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's.... — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Burn. Then, renowned Twitter funny man Steven Bowditch tried to lighten the mood with this response.



Rors. Quick question. I noticed you're posting from a plane. Just wondering if you purchased the daily or monthly Gogo inflight package? — bowdo (@bowdo83) June 17, 2017

McIlroy returns to action right away at the Travelers Championship and also has the Irish Open and Scottish Open on his schedule ahead of the Open at Royal Birkdale.

