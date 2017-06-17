There are no results available.
Rory McIlroy calls out Steve Elkington after 'bored' remark

Golf News

Rory McIlroy calls out Steve Elkington after 'bored' remark

By Bunkered Golf Magazine17 June, 2017
Rory McIlroy US Open
Rory Mc Ilroy Elk

Rory McIlroy called out former PGA champion Steve Elkington for remarking that the four-time major winner is 'so bored playing golf'.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at the US Open along with five other of the world's top ten including Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, but was upbeat about some of the things he'd seen in his game in what was only his fifth event of the year.

However, that didn't stop Elkington passing comment about where McIlroy's head is at and, after noticing it on Twitter, the 28-year-old took things into his own hands.

The back and forth continued for another couple of tweets:

Burn. Then, renowned Twitter funny man Steven Bowditch tried to lighten the mood with this response.

McIlroy returns to action right away at the Travelers Championship and also has the Irish Open and Scottish Open on his schedule ahead of the Open at Royal Birkdale.

