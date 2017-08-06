There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy confident as he lurks three back

Golf News

Rory McIlroy confident as he lurks three back

By Bunkered Golf Magazine06 August, 2017
Rory McIlroy WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy is feeling in confident mood as he lurks just three shots off the lead heading into the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The four-time major winner recorded his third consecutive sub-par round – only four other players have done the same – with a two-under 68 at Akron on Saturday as he prepares to reel in Thomas Pieters and Zach Johnson at the summit of the leaderboard.

McIlroy has extra reason to fancy his chances, too. He also had a three-shot deficit going into the final round of the tournament in 2014 before taking down Sergio Garcia by two strokes to complete the second of three huge wins in a row after the Open and before the PGA Championship.

Rory Mc Ilroy1

“I was three behind going into Sunday last time and I think the took the lead by the sixth tee box,” said McIlroy. “There's obviously a few more guys up around the lead this time around but I'm going to need to start like that again.

“I think with how soft the golf course is and how good I'm playing and, especially where I'm hitting it off the tee, I can be as aggressive as I want to out there.

“I've seen some good improvements with my iron play over the past three days and the plan is to go out and be aggressive, make a bunch of birdies and see where that leaves me.”

McIlroy tees off at 1.35pm local time [6.35pm UK time] alongside Russell Knox, who is a shot behind the Northern Irishman on five-under-par.

“Anything can happen on this course,” said the Scot. “You can have that flawless round, five, six or even seven-under if you play really well. Obviously it takes a lot to do that, so we'll just wait and see how it goes.”

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Related Articles - Tour News

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy confident as he lurks three back
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

I.K. Kim seeking major redemption after 2012 agony

By Martin Inglis

Mel Reid to go out 'all guns blazing'
New

By Martin Inglis

Sam Locke emulates Monty with Scottish Amateur win
Sam Locke

By Ed Hodge

Readers hail '10 out of 10' Titleist Ultimate Fit
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below