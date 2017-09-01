Rory McIlroy could trim 'five or six' shots off your next round

Getting ready to play in a medal this weekend? Well, Rory McIlroy thinks that if he was on the bag for you, he’d be able to trim five or six shots off your round.



Speaking ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship, the four-time major champion was asked about advice he regularly gives to amateur golfers when he’s out playing with them in pro-ams. His answer was an interesting one.

“Just don't try and do too much,” said McIlroy. “I think they [amateurs] play the shot that they can pull off maybe once out of ten times instead of hitting the shot they can pull off seven or eight times out of ten.

“I feel like if I could caddie for some of these amateurs we play with every Wednesday for 18 holes, I'd be able to shave five or six strokes off their round straight away just by decisions and course management.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy also used his pre-tournament press conference to speak about his first month without caddie J.P. Fitzgerald. The 28-year-old parted company with his long-time bagman on July 31 and replaced him temporarily with best friend Harry Diamond, who will remain as caddie for the rest of 2017.

“I think having Harry on the bag, I've been happier and more jovial out there and not getting as hard on myself and that can only help,” he added.

“If anything, what’s helped over these past few weeks is taking things in my stride; if I hit a bad shot, I forget about it, talk about something else and just try and keep going.”



Rory McIlroy tees off at 1.04pm local time [6.04pm UK time] alongside Si Woo Kim and Ollie Schniederjans.

