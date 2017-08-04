Rory McIlroy describes 'weird' start to life without J.P.

Rory McIlroy has described what it felt like playing his first competitive round without caddie J.P. Fitzgerald in nine years.

The four-time major winner opened with a three-under-par 67 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with best friend Harry Diamond on the bag after parting ways with his long-time caddie on Monday to ‘preserve a personal relationship’.

The score has him in a tie for third place – two off the lead of Thomas Pieters and one behind Russell Knox – and afterwards, he spoke of the ‘weird’ feeling teeing it up without Fitzgerald beside him.

“It was good but a little weird at the start,” said McIlroy. “Obviously it's been nine years since I've had anyone else on my bag, so even just hearing a different voice, it's a little different.

“So yeah, it went well out there. A few wedges were a little bit loose, but I was able to save myself with a few good up-and-downs. I'm going to go work on things a little bit.”

Part of the reason McIlroy split with Fitzgerald was that he wanted to begin taking more ownership of his game, which he put into effect during the opening round at Firestone.

“I did all my own stuff when I felt like I was good and then whatever decisions I made, whether they were good or bad, it was on me,” he added. “I didn't have anyone to get frustrated at other than myself.

“I haven't written anything in a yardage book for a long time so it was good to get back to that and good to, like you said, just take ownership of it a little bit more.”

McIlroy tees off for his second round alongside Jordan Spieth and Jason Day at 9.10am local time [2.10pm UK time].