Rory McIlroy dumps long-term caddie J.P.

Rory McIlroy has sacked long-term caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, it has been reported.

A source close to the duo told Reuters that McIlroy will have a new caddie on the bag at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, ending a relationship that has last has lasted nine years.



The news comes just over a week after McIlroy publicly praised his caddie for kicking him into gear at the Open at Royal Birkdale, where he bounced back after being five-over-par through six holes to finish T4.



“I didn’t have as much belief in myself as I should have and J.P. gave me a good talking to on the sixth tee box,” said McIlroy. “He reminded me who I was, basically.

"He said, ‘You’re Rory McIlroy – what are you doing? Or what the f*** are you doing?’. At that point, I sort of mumbled but it helped – it definitely helped. You’ve got to be positive and he did a great job."



McIlroy is expected to confirm J.P.'s departure upon arrival at Akron.

