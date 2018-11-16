Rory McIlroy hits back at McGinley criticism

Rory McIlroy has dismissed criticism levelled at him by 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, saying: “I’m looking out for me.”



After four-time major winner McIlroy revealed that he might not play enough on the European Tour in 2019 to fulfill his membership, McGinley called the move ‘quite extraordinary’ and ‘very disappointing’ in a blog for Sky Sports.

McIlroym, however, rejected his fellow Irishman’s comments, suggesting that they may have been influenced by his position on the European Tour board.



Speaking after the first round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy said: “Everyone looks out for themselves. McGinley is on the European Tour board. He's involved and he has to protect what he has, and I get it.

“Everyone has to do what's best for them and next year, I'm trying to do what's best for me to help me get back to the best player in the world and to try and win majors again.”

Asked skipping the European Tour in 2019 would be a sacrifice worth making if he got back to winning majors, McIlroy replied: “Geez, I'd cause all the stirs in the world if I go back to winning majors.”

By failing to fulfill membership requirements in 2019, under a European Tour regulation put in place from the start of this year, he would also be unable to be a Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain in the future.



Again, though, McIlroy was unconcerned.

“It's 20 years away,” he replied.



Asked if the regulation would affect his decision-making, he replied: “No. Everyone has to look out for themselves and next year I'm looking out for me.

“At the same time, I don't have to make a decision on it. I didn't say that it was a definite. It's up in the air. I don't have to make a decision till May. We'll see how it goes.”