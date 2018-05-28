Rory McIlroy: 'I should have closed it out'

Rory McIlroy bemoaned his weekend display at the BMW PGA Championship and said he ‘should have closed out’ for victory at Wentworth.

The four-time major champion held a three-shot lead through 36 holes after rounds of 67 and 65 but couldn’t replicate that level of performance for the final two days, shooting rounds of 71 and 70 to finish two shots behind Francesco Molinari in second place.

“I’m just disappointed,” said McIlroy, who is teeing it up at this week’s Memorial Tournament. “I was in a great position after two days, struggled yesterday and sort of struggled again today again. I let Francesco get a few shots ahead on me and I just couldn't claw that back.

“The couple of shots that got me yesterday I missed to the right and then today the shots that cost me were missing left. When you have the two sides of the golf course in play, it's a little difficult. I get a bit down on myself because my expectations are high, and with a 36-hole lead, I should have closed it out.”

“But that's not taking anything away from Francesco. He played great and bogey-free around here is some playing. He deserved the win.”

For Molinari, the victory lifts him into the automatic qualifying positions for the 2018 Ryder Cup and, with his home Italian Open this week, confidence levels are running high.

“I feel drained now,” said Molinari, who played in the winning Ryder Cup teams of 2010 and 2012. “I'll have a couple of days off and try to recover as much as possible. It will be a busy week, I'm sure, but yeah, hopefully I can play similar golf to this week and be in contention again. It will be great to go back after a win like this to see many familiar faces, and just celebrate with them.”

