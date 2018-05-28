Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy: 'I should have closed it out'

Golf News

Rory McIlroy: 'I should have closed it out'

By Martin Inglis28 May, 2018
Rory McIlroy BMW PGA Championship European Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy bemoaned his weekend display at the BMW PGA Championship and said he ‘should have closed out’ for victory at Wentworth.

The four-time major champion held a three-shot lead through 36 holes after rounds of 67 and 65 but couldn’t replicate that level of performance for the final two days, shooting rounds of 71 and 70 to finish two shots behind Francesco Molinari in second place.

“I’m just disappointed,” said McIlroy, who is teeing it up at this week’s Memorial Tournament. “I was in a great position after two days, struggled yesterday and sort of struggled again today again. I let Francesco get a few shots ahead on me and I just couldn't claw that back.

“The couple of shots that got me yesterday I missed to the right and then today the shots that cost me were missing left. When you have the two sides of the golf course in play, it's a little difficult. I get a bit down on myself because my expectations are high, and with a 36-hole lead, I should have closed it out.”

Read more - Gary Player hits out at Wentworth no-shows

Rory Mc Ilroy1

FOR SALE - This £30m Wentworth mansion!

“But that's not taking anything away from Francesco. He played great and bogey-free around here is some playing. He deserved the win.”

For Molinari, the victory lifts him into the automatic qualifying positions for the 2018 Ryder Cup and, with his home Italian Open this week, confidence levels are running high.

“I feel drained now,” said Molinari, who played in the winning Ryder Cup teams of 2010 and 2012. “I'll have a couple of days off and try to recover as much as possible. It will be a busy week, I'm sure, but yeah, hopefully I can play similar golf to this week and be in contention again. It will be great to go back after a win like this to see many familiar faces, and just celebrate with them.”

Reviewed! TaylorMade M4 driver

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - BMW PGA Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

'Difficult' Wentworth decision pays off for Justin Rose
Justin Rose

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy: 'I should have closed it out'
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

WATCH: Thomas Pieters uses his NECK to snap club
Watch

By Michael McEwan

This multi-million pound Wentworth mansion is for sale RIGHT NOW!
Wentworth

By bunkered.co.uk

Gary Player hits out at American Wentworth no-shows
Gary Player

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow