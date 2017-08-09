Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers

Rory McIlroy says he’s been ‘inundated’ with offers to be his new caddie.



The four-time major winner split with long-time bagman J.P. Fitzgerald last Monday in order to ‘preserve a personal relationship’, with best friend Harry Diamond taking on duties at last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and also this week’s US PGA Championship.

McIlroy finished T5 at Akron and admitted he enjoyed taking more ownership of his game with Diamond on the bag, but says no progress will be made on employing a new caddie until after this week.

“Look, we've been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag,” admitted McIlroy, who is the favourite to win at Quail Hollow after winning the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship there twice.



“But I can't really think about that until next week, until I have a week off. Then I can reassess how these couple of weeks have went with Harry on the bag, and then we'll see what I do for the play-offs after that.”

But the Northern Irishman has given an inkling into the type of qualities he’s looking for in a potential caddie, with a greater emphasis on the personal relationship.

“I would be on the side of someone you get along with,” he said. “Caddie and player, it's all about chemistry and it's all about how you get along, I think.



“They can't hit the golf shot for you. They can give you a number. They can try to persuade you one way or another what shot to hit, what club to hit, but at the end of the day, that is entirely up to you. Someone that you get along with and don't mind spending a lot of time with, that's sort of where I am on the caddie sort of scale.”