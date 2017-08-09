There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers

Golf News

US PGA

Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 August, 2017
Rory McIlroy US PGA Championship
Rory Mc Ilroy1

Rory McIlroy says he’s been ‘inundated’ with offers to be his new caddie.

The four-time major winner split with long-time bagman J.P. Fitzgerald last Monday in order to ‘preserve a personal relationship’, with best friend Harry Diamond taking on duties at last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and also this week’s US PGA Championship.

McIlroy finished T5 at Akron and admitted he enjoyed taking more ownership of his game with Diamond on the bag, but says no progress will be made on employing a new caddie until after this week.

“Look, we've been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag,” admitted McIlroy, who is the favourite to win at Quail Hollow after winning the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship there twice.

Read more - 9 contenders to be Rory's next caddie

Rory Mc Ilroy

“But I can't really think about that until next week, until I have a week off. Then I can reassess how these couple of weeks have went with Harry on the bag, and then we'll see what I do for the play-offs after that.”

But the Northern Irishman has given an inkling into the type of qualities he’s looking for in a potential caddie, with a greater emphasis on the personal relationship.

“I would be on the side of someone you get along with,” he said. “Caddie and player, it's all about chemistry and it's all about how you get along, I think.

“They can't hit the golf shot for you. They can give you a number. They can try to persuade you one way or another what shot to hit, what club to hit, but at the end of the day, that is entirely up to you. Someone that you get along with and don't mind spending a lot of time with, that's sort of where I am on the caddie sort of scale.”

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - PGA C'ship

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA Our picks for US PGA Championship glory
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda
Paula Creamer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory, Tiger & Jack welcome calendar changes
US PGA Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Westerwood launches exciting new quick golf format
Westerwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below