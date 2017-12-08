Rory McIlroy makes decision on caddie for 2018 season

Rory McIlroy has come to a decision on who his caddie will be for the 2018 season.

According to The Guardian, the four-time major champion has opted to remain with best friend Harry Diamond on the bag for the forseeable future - with a busy schedule planned before a fourth stab at completing the career grand slam at The Masters in April.

While McIlroy's decision to keep Diamond continues the trend of players opting for friends, rather than proven tour caddies, on their bags, it somewhat goes against his reasoning behind parting ways with J.P. Fitzgerald back in July.

"I still consider J.P. one of my best friends, closest friends, but sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one, and that's sort of the decision I came to at the end," said McIlroy as he addressed reporters ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August.



"I was getting really hard on him on the golf course, and I don't want to treat anyone like that. I felt like it was the right thing to do. Never seems like a good time to do it."

A week later, ahead of the US PGA Championship, McIlroy said he'd had plenty of requests from those looking to fill one of the most coveted positions in golf.



"I've been approached from a lot of different areas," he said. "We've been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag. But I can't really think about that until next week, until I have a week off, and then I can reassess how these couple of weeks have went with Harry on the bag."

Diamond, of course, remained on McIlroy's bag up until his last event of the season at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the 28-year-old has clearly seen enough from Diamond in order for him to continue in the role.

After a three-month break from golf, McIlroy will return in mid-January at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. He will then play the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Open, Honda Classic, Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Match Play ahead of The Masters.

