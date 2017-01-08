Rory McIlroy one of ‘best-mannered’ people

• Rory McIlroy third on ‘Ten Best-Mannered People of 2016′ list

• He finished behind gymnast Simone Biles and actor Matt Damon

• The list was published by the National League of Junior Cotillions

The year 2017 may have just started and he may not even have teed it up yet, but already Rory McIlroy has received some positive recognition.

The four-time major champion has been named one of the ‘Ten Best-Mannered People of 2016’ by American group the National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC).

The NLJC is a religious community of which there are more than 300 across the United States, where etiquette and social skills are taught to children right up until high school age.

The group’s mission statement reads: “To act and learn to treat others with honour, dignity and respect for better relationships with our family, friends and business associates later in life and to learn to practice ballroom dance.”

On the ten-person list, 27-year-old McIlroy is the only non-American and was third behind gymnast Simone Biles and actor Matt Damon.

The reason behind his selection in the list was: “For displaying exemplary sportsmanship, taking the time to engage with his fans, and treating his fellow golfers with nothing but dignity and kindness.”

Last year, Rory McIlroy donated his entire $750,000 Irish Open winner’s cheque to charity, surprised a kid live on Irish TV, while he also penned a letter to a young fan who caught his ball on the 16th hole at the Tour Championship.

Add into that his epic clash with Patrick Reed in the Ryder Cup (above), which was played in great spirit, and the good grace he showed in his European Tour ‘Little Interview’ with nine-year-old Billy, and you could say the Northern Irishman is well worthy of his place in the list.

“We applaud them for their contributions to society” – NLJC president Charles Winters

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honour, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” said NLJC president Charles Winters.

“We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

Rory McIlroy ‘best-mannered’?

