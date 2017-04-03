Rory McIlroy pens new mega Nike deal

Rory McIlroy has signed a new ten-year deal with Nike, which is reportedly worth £80m.



The four-time major champion became a Nike athlete in 2013 and, since then, has added 12 tournament victories including his Open and PGA Championship titles in 2014.

McIlroy's last deal with the company was worth a good deal more – said to be £150m – but after Nike pulled out of the golf equipment industry in August, the terms have been renegotiated

“I’ve loved this company since I was a kid,” says McIlroy. “I’m really happy to continue this journey with Nike.

“When I go back and think about my heroes in different sports – whether it be Sampras, Agassi, Tiger, Ronaldo, Rooney – some of the guys I looked up to, they all seemed to be associated with Nike.

“I really feel like part of the family and I don’t want that to go away.”

The new agreement comes at the start of a week which could see the 27-year-old become only the sixth player in history – and the first European – to achieve the career grand slam.



And, in an interview with ESPN, McIlroy said that until he puts on that Green Jacket, his career won’t be fulfilled.

“I'd love to give you an answer and say my life is already fulfilled, with everything that's happened, and everything that's going to happen in the future, by starting a family and all that,” said McIlroy.

“But if I didn't have a Green Jacket, there'd be a tiny piece that would just be missing. It really would be. And yeah, I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't be fulfilled if I didn't get it.”