There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy pens new mega Nike deal

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Rory McIlroy pens new mega Nike deal

By Martin Inglis03 April, 2017
Rory McIlroy Nike Golf
Getty Images 657282452

Rory McIlroy has signed a new ten-year deal with Nike, which is reportedly worth £80m.

The four-time major champion became a Nike athlete in 2013 and, since then, has added 12 tournament victories including his Open and PGA Championship titles in 2014.

McIlroy's last deal with the company was worth a good deal more – said to be £150m – but after Nike pulled out of the golf equipment industry in August, the terms have been renegotiated

Read more - Rory McIlroy blasts 'obscene' Muirfield

Getty Images 657312722

“I’ve loved this company since I was a kid,” says McIlroy. “I’m really happy to continue this journey with Nike.

“When I go back and think about my heroes in different sports – whether it be Sampras, Agassi, Tiger, Ronaldo, Rooney – some of the guys I looked up to, they all seemed to be associated with Nike.

“I really feel like part of the family and I don’t want that to go away.”

The new agreement comes at the start of a week which could see the 27-year-old become only the sixth player in history – and the first European – to achieve the career grand slam.

WATCH - Rory McIlroy surprises kid on live TV

Getty Images 649296808

And, in an interview with ESPN, McIlroy said that until he puts on that Green Jacket, his career won’t be fulfilled.

“I'd love to give you an answer and say my life is already fulfilled, with everything that's happened, and everything that's going to happen in the future, by starting a family and all that,” said McIlroy.

“But if I didn't have a Green Jacket, there'd be a tiny piece that would just be missing. It really would be. And yeah, I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't be fulfilled if I didn't get it.”

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Nike Golf

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Jason Day upbeat on return at Augusta
Trending

By Bryce Ritchie

Inside the new media building at Augusta National
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

LIVE! THE MASTERS Our team's picks for Augusta glory
THE MASTERS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

BOOK REVIEW "Unprecedented: The Masters and Me" by Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a three-night golf break to Ayrshire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below